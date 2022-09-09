Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 521,640 K

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $36.59, up 4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.96 and dropped to $36.435 before settling in for the closing price of $37.37. Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has traded in a range of $34.16-$108.99.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 77.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.20%. With a float of $175.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 46,366. In this transaction Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of this company sold 984 shares at a rate of $47.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 4,608 for $45.14, making the entire transaction worth $208,005. This insider now owns 60,318 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.79 in the near term. At $40.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.74.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.92 billion has total of 176,960K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,767 M in contrast with the sum of -595,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 521,640 K and last quarter income was -166,060 K.