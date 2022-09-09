Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.33% last month.

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock priced at $0.148, up 5.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1593 and dropped to $0.148 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. GHSI’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 119.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -73.70%. With a float of $60.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.55 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of -144.94, and the pretax margin is -342.11.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -342.11 while generating a return on equity of -160.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s (GHSI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3429. However, in the short run, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1609. Second resistance stands at $0.1657. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1722. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1496, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1431. The third support level lies at $0.1383 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.76 million, the company has a total of 61,601K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,230 K while annual income is -24,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,280 K while its latest quarter income was -1,700 K.