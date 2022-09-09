Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) last year’s performance of -79.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 08, 2022, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) opened at $10.78, higher 1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.32 and dropped to $10.76 before settling in for the closing price of $10.97. Price fluctuations for HCAT have ranged from $10.72 to $57.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.90% at the time writing. With a float of $53.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 728 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of -47.09, and the pretax margin is -66.18.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 996,970. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 90,750 shares at a rate of $10.99, taking the stock ownership to the 703,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s General Counsel sold 2,838 for $11.27, making the entire transaction worth $31,978. This insider now owns 99,608 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -63.33 while generating a return on equity of -38.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.39 in the near term. At $11.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.27.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

There are currently 54,723K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 625.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 241,930 K according to its annual income of -153,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,630 K and its income totaled -33,430 K.