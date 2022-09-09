Investors finally get a glimpse of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) volume hitting the figure of 10.02 million.

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) stock priced at $2.27, down -7.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. HMY’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 603.20%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

In an organization with 38459 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.92 million. That was better than the volume of 6.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.82. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. The third support level lies at $2.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.37 billion, the company has a total of 616,526K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,806 M while annual income is -69,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,998 M while its latest quarter income was 77,857 K.