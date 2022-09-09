Investors must take note of Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) performance last week, which was 0.45%.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.40, soaring 1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.54 and dropped to $4.39 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Within the past 52 weeks, AEG’s price has moved between $3.89 and $6.22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.10%. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.40% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.95. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.57. Second resistance stands at $4.63. The third major resistance level sits at $4.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.33. The third support level lies at $4.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.54 billion based on 2,675,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,825 M and income totals 2,341 M. The company made 6,585 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -389,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.