Investors must take note of Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) performance last week, which was -2.20%.

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock priced at $13.70, up 1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.28 and dropped to $13.42 before settling in for the closing price of $14.00. AEHR’s price has ranged from $6.71 to $27.09 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 21.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 493.80%. With a float of $24.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.00 million.

In an organization with 91 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 182,557. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 180,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $175,002. This insider now owns 190,762 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aehr Test Systems’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 354.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.14. However, in the short run, Aehr Test Systems’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.53. Second resistance stands at $14.83. The third major resistance level sits at $15.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.11. The third support level lies at $12.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 390.05 million, the company has a total of 27,344K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,830 K while annual income is 9,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,290 K while its latest quarter income was 5,790 K.