Investors must take note of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) performance last week, which was -8.35%.

On September 08, 2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) opened at $25.50, lower -0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.14 and dropped to $25.40 before settling in for the closing price of $26.12. Price fluctuations for EDU have ranged from $8.40 to $29.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.20% at the time writing. With a float of $166.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 88126 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 81.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.31 in the near term. At $26.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.12. The third support level lies at $24.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

There are currently 169,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 524,020 K according to its annual income of -189,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 524,020 K and its income totaled -189,300 K.