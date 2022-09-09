Investors must take note of Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) performance last week, which was -4.86%.

September 08, 2022, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) trading session started at the price of $6.32, that was -1.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.38 and dropped to $6.01 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. A 52-week range for SLDP has been $5.22 – $14.85.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 119.50%. With a float of $123.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.31, operating margin of -978.83, and the pretax margin is +666.19.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Solid Power Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 1,089,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 170,000 shares at a rate of $6.41, taking the stock ownership to the 9,700,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $203,937. This insider now owns 85,505 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +466.67 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 174.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 24.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.42 in the near term. At $6.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. The third support level lies at $5.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

There are 174,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 2,710 K while income totals 18,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,580 K while its last quarter net income were 13,670 K.