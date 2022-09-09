Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.74% last month.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.36, soaring 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.47 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $5.45. Within the past 52 weeks, JOBY’s price has moved between $3.61 and $11.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.00%. With a float of $345.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1124 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 220,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 18,128 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s CEO and Chief Architect bought 35,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $193,550. This insider now owns 54,549,028 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 39.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 47.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.52 in the near term. At $5.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. The third support level lies at $5.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.39 billion based on 607,568K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -180,320 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -49,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.