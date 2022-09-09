KT (KT Corporation) dropped -0.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.32, plunging -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.375 and dropped to $13.195 before settling in for the closing price of $13.24. Within the past 52 weeks, KT’s price has moved between $12.33 and $15.30.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.20%. With a float of $468.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.84 million.

The firm has a total of 23371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.88, operating margin of +6.60, and the pretax margin is +7.48.

KT Corporation (KT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%.

KT Corporation (KT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

KT Corporation (KT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KT Corporation, KT], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.45. The third major resistance level sits at $13.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.98.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.07 billion based on 471,616K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,685 M and income totals 1,221 M. The company made 5,050 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 250,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.