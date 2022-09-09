Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 20 Days SMA touches -6.35%: The odds favor the bear

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $425.34, soaring 1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $444.6804 and dropped to $424.01 before settling in for the closing price of $432.00. Within the past 52 weeks, LRCX’s price has moved between $375.87 and $731.85.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.80%. With a float of $136.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 15,322,590. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer & EVP of this company sold 34,895 shares at a rate of $439.11, taking the stock ownership to the 97,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 700 for $523.22, making the entire transaction worth $366,254. This insider now owns 20,425 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7.32) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.66% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.75, a number that is poised to hit 9.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 35.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.44 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 18.54.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $458.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $534.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $447.89 in the near term. At $456.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $468.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $427.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $415.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $406.55.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.42 billion based on 136,988K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,227 M and income totals 4,605 M. The company made 4,636 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,209 M in sales during its previous quarter.