Last month’s performance of 14.67% for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is certainly impressive

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $40.25, up 4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.12 and dropped to $40.25 before settling in for the closing price of $40.51. Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has traded in a range of $17.99-$44.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -701.50%. With a float of $99.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 810 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.33, operating margin of -22.50, and the pretax margin is -22.61.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 1,379,118. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 34,615 shares at a rate of $39.84, taking the stock ownership to the 121,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 31,235 for $38.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,216,819. This insider now owns 121,739 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -19.48 while generating a return on equity of -65.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

The latest stats from [Privia Health Group Inc., PRVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 90.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.73. The third major resistance level sits at $46.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.99. The third support level lies at $37.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.67 billion has total of 111,326K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 966,220 K in contrast with the sum of -188,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 335,540 K and last quarter income was -10,480 K.