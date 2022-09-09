Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 92,850 K

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $43.68, down -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.8614 and dropped to $42.10 before settling in for the closing price of $43.88. Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has traded in a range of $30.75-$58.00.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.20%. With a float of $127.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.35 million.

In an organization with 1071 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.39%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -430.12 while generating a return on equity of -102.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.92. However, in the short run, Legend Biotech Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.29. Second resistance stands at $44.96. The third major resistance level sits at $46.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.76.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.20 billion has total of 164,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 92,850 K in contrast with the sum of -386,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,840 K and last quarter income was -41,090 K.