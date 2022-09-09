Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) to new highs

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $12.57, down -0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.58 and dropped to $12.38 before settling in for the closing price of $12.64. Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has traded in a range of $12.20-$25.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.50%. With a float of $35.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.41 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.54, operating margin of -44.65, and the pretax margin is -50.14.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Looking closely at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.20. However, in the short run, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.61. Second resistance stands at $12.69. The third major resistance level sits at $12.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.21.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 445.71 million has total of 35,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 134,700 K in contrast with the sum of -64,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,270 K and last quarter income was -60,140 K.