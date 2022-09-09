Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ReneSola Ltd (SOL) to new highs

On September 08, 2022, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) opened at $5.46, lower -6.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.59 and dropped to $4.96 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. Price fluctuations for SOL have ranged from $3.46 to $9.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.20% at the time writing. With a float of $20.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.92 million.

The firm has a total of 164 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.45, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 410,692. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 92,707 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 12,749,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s CFO bought 492,241 for $4.57, making the entire transaction worth $2,249,541. This insider now owns 12,656,852 shares in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 83.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ReneSola Ltd, SOL], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.85. The third major resistance level sits at $6.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.21.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Key Stats

There are currently 67,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 357.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,660 K according to its annual income of 6,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,510 K and its income totaled -1,690 K.