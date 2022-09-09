Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is -15.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $97.43, down -1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.735 and dropped to $94.85 before settling in for the closing price of $98.00. Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has traded in a range of $95.63-$188.38.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.20%. With a float of $122.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.83 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.43, operating margin of -0.30, and the pretax margin is +96.15.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Broadband Corporation is 6.85%, while institutional ownership is 94.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 259. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10 shares at a rate of $25.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $110.76, making the entire transaction worth $11,076. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.26) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +74.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (LBRDK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (LBRDK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.66 in the near term. At $99.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.37. The third support level lies at $91.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.79 billion has total of 153,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 988,000 K in contrast with the sum of 732,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,000 K and last quarter income was 465,000 K.