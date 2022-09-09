Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.64% last month.

September 08, 2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) trading session started at the price of $90.41, that was -0.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.63 and dropped to $89.67 before settling in for the closing price of $91.19. A 52-week range for LYV has been $79.50 – $127.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.00%. With a float of $155.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.87, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 49,710. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $99.42, taking the stock ownership to the 60,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $93.08, making the entire transaction worth $7,260,613. This insider now owns 3,336,520 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.79) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

The latest stats from [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 2.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 31.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.64. The third major resistance level sits at $93.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.72. The third support level lies at $87.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

There are 229,972K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.00 billion. As of now, sales total 6,268 M while income totals -650,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,434 M while its last quarter net income were 187,800 K.