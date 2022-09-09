LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) average volume reaches $1.00M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 08, 2022, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) opened at $19.12, higher 2.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.76 and dropped to $18.99 before settling in for the closing price of $19.34. Price fluctuations for RAMP have ranged from $18.74 to $58.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 24.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.60% at the time writing. With a float of $65.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 1,647,968. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 54,204 shares at a rate of $30.40, taking the stock ownership to the 720,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 55,000 for $30.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,699,635. This insider now owns 720,542 shares in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Looking closely at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.66. However, in the short run, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.00. Second resistance stands at $20.27. The third major resistance level sits at $20.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.46.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Key Stats

There are currently 67,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 528,660 K according to its annual income of -33,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 142,240 K and its income totaled -27,220 K.