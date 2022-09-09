META (Meta Platforms Inc.) climbed 1.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock priced at $158.71, up 1.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.23 and dropped to $157.74 before settling in for the closing price of $160.39. META’s price has ranged from $154.25 to $383.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.40%. With a float of $2.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.70 billion.

The firm has a total of 83553 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 54,741. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $160.06, taking the stock ownership to the 22,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for $160.24, making the entire transaction worth $54,802. This insider now owns 23,322 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.53% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Platforms Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Platforms Inc., META], we can find that recorded value of 22.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 32.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.17.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 11.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $163.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $165.17. The third major resistance level sits at $168.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $154.63.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 449.24 billion, the company has a total of 2,687,548K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,929 M while annual income is 39,370 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,822 M while its latest quarter income was 6,687 M.