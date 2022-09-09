Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) with a beta value of 0.59 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 08, 2022, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) opened at $2.26, higher 3.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.315 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Price fluctuations for MFG have ranged from $2.15 to $3.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 287.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.68 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54492 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 287.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 2.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.33 in the near term. At $2.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.16.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,692,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,812 M according to its annual income of -932,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,884 M and its income totaled 1,227 M.