Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) with a beta value of 1.37 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 08, 2022, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) opened at $0.33, lower -12.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Price fluctuations for NAVB have ranged from $0.31 to $1.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -36.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.10% at the time writing. With a float of $21.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.59, operating margin of -2269.07, and the pretax margin is -2204.06.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.60%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 17, was worth 31,952. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 98,257 shares.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2207.08 while generating a return on equity of -142.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Looking closely at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5435, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8419. However, in the short run, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3393. Second resistance stands at $0.3846. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4293. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2493, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2046. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1593.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

There are currently 30,367K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 530 K according to its annual income of -11,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60 K and its income totaled -3,000 K.