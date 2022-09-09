No matter how cynical the overall market is, 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) performance over the last week is recorded 2.67%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.30, soaring 3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.51 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Within the past 52 weeks, ME’s price has moved between $2.12 and $13.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.80%. With a float of $437.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $446.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 728 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.28, operating margin of -90.02, and the pretax margin is -81.27.

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 23andMe Holding Co. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 31,861. In this transaction Chief Therapeutics Officer of this company sold 8,753 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 196,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 11,467 for $4.41, making the entire transaction worth $50,558. This insider now owns 11,467 shares in total.

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -79.99 while generating a return on equity of -37.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Trading Performance Indicators

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 23andMe Holding Co. (ME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.68 million, its volume of 2.96 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, 23andMe Holding Co.’s (ME) raw stochastic average was set at 31.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.55 in the near term. At $3.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.13.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.66 billion based on 449,173K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 271,890 K and income totals -217,490 K. The company made 64,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -89,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.