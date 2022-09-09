No matter how cynical the overall market is, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) performance over the last week is recorded 1.82%

On September 08, 2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) opened at $48.93, higher 0.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.42 and dropped to $48.64 before settling in for the closing price of $49.04. Price fluctuations for BUD have ranged from $47.23 to $67.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 801.90% at the time writing. With a float of $607.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.01 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 169000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.04, operating margin of +25.52, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 801.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.48 million, its volume of 1.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 12.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.56 in the near term. At $49.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,980,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 86.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 54,304 M according to its annual income of 4,670 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,793 M and its income totaled 1,597 M.