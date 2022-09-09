No matter how cynical the overall market is Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) performance over the last week is recorded -1.00%

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $48.73, down -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.025 and dropped to $48.45 before settling in for the closing price of $48.81. Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has traded in a range of $40.97-$53.93.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 18.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.70%. With a float of $261.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3211 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.70, operating margin of +32.09, and the pretax margin is +22.47.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Essential Utilities Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 99,654. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,954 shares at a rate of $51.00, taking the stock ownership to the 69,871 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.80% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) raw stochastic average was set at 67.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.97 in the near term. At $49.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.82.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.91 billion has total of 262,171K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,878 M in contrast with the sum of 431,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 448,760 K and last quarter income was 82,290 K.