No matter how cynical the overall market is Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) performance over the last week is recorded -4.72%

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.68, soaring 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.688 and dropped to $0.6734 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, GNUS’s price has moved between $0.51 and $2.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 55.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.90%. With a float of $299.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

The latest stats from [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 4.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8764. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6915. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6971. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7061. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6769, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6679. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6623.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 220.01 million based on 317,235K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,870 K and income totals -126,290 K. The company made 22,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.