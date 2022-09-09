No matter how cynical the overall market is HUYA Inc. (HUYA) performance over the last week is recorded -9.73%

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock priced at $3.05, down -3.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.13 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. HUYA’s price has ranged from $3.03 to $11.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 70.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.00%. With a float of $87.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2067 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.10, operating margin of -2.69, and the pretax margin is +2.29.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.14 while generating a return on equity of 5.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.74% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HUYA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.09 in the near term. At $3.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.69.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 723.49 million, the company has a total of 238,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,781 M while annual income is 91,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 339,680 K while its latest quarter income was -2,890 K.