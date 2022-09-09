No matter how cynical the overall market is Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) performance over the last week is recorded 0.36%

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) stock priced at $52.40, up 0.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.90 and dropped to $52.0349 before settling in for the closing price of $52.75. IRM’s price has ranged from $41.67 to $58.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 5.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.30%. With a float of $288.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.54 million.

In an organization with 26750 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.83, operating margin of +20.07, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 60,750. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of this company sold 1,125 shares at a rate of $54.00, taking the stock ownership to the 51,407 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, GM, Global RM sold 5,800 for $52.95, making the entire transaction worth $307,110. This insider now owns 6,355 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.11. However, in the short run, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.12. Second resistance stands at $53.44. The third major resistance level sits at $53.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.39.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.68 billion, the company has a total of 290,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,492 M while annual income is 450,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,290 M while its latest quarter income was 200,080 K.