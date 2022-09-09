No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tenneco Inc. (TEN) performance over the last week is recorded 1.96%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $18.59, up 4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.355 and dropped to $18.59 before settling in for the closing price of $18.46. Over the past 52 weeks, TEN has traded in a range of $9.51-$19.50.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.20%. With a float of $81.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.96, operating margin of +2.74, and the pretax margin is +1.56.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 276,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.80, taking the stock ownership to the 77,544 shares.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.50% during the next five years compared to -41.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Looking closely at Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 95.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.74. However, in the short run, Tenneco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.53. Second resistance stands at $19.82. The third major resistance level sits at $20.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.00.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 83,390K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,035 M in contrast with the sum of 35,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,665 M and last quarter income was -121,000 K.