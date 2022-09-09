Now that Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.42 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.58, plunging -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.62 and dropped to $25.265 before settling in for the closing price of $25.77. Within the past 52 weeks, HMC’s price has moved between $23.21 and $32.15.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.00%. With a float of $1.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

In an organization with 204035 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.13. However, in the short run, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.69. Second resistance stands at $25.83. The third major resistance level sits at $26.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.98.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.52 billion based on 1,710,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 129,519 M and income totals 6,293 M. The company made 29,488 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,149 M in sales during its previous quarter.