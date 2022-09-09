Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) soared 0.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 08, 2022, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) opened at $90.29, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.23 and dropped to $89.815 before settling in for the closing price of $90.28. Price fluctuations for NTR have ranged from $60.14 to $117.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 585.00% at the time writing. With a float of $538.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.42, operating margin of +18.44, and the pretax margin is +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.98%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.73) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.25, a number that is poised to hit 4.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.32 in the near term. At $93.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.49.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

There are currently 539,285K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,712 M according to its annual income of 3,153 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,506 M and its income totaled 3,593 M.