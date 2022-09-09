Open Text Corporation (OTEX) kicked off at the price of $29.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $29.41, soaring 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.04 and dropped to $29.19 before settling in for the closing price of $29.55. Within the past 52 weeks, OTEX’s price has moved between $28.94 and $54.74.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 8.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.60%. With a float of $265.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.86, operating margin of +19.81, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Open Text Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.20% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Open Text Corporation’s (OTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.28 in the near term. At $30.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.58.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.23 billion based on 269,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,494 M and income totals 397,090 K. The company made 902,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 102,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.