Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) soared 0.25 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.20, soaring 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.28 and dropped to $28.18 before settling in for the closing price of $28.19. Within the past 52 weeks, PING’s price has moved between $15.85 and $30.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -429.20%. With a float of $71.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.30 million.

In an organization with 1247 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -26.42, and the pretax margin is -27.83.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ping Identity Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 2,787,000. In this transaction CEO, DIRECTOR of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $27.87, taking the stock ownership to the 502,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 59,000 for $30.07, making the entire transaction worth $1,773,864. This insider now owns 473,387 shares in total.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -21.50 while generating a return on equity of -8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -429.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Trading Performance Indicators

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was better than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) raw stochastic average was set at 88.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.35. However, in the short run, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.30. Second resistance stands at $28.34. The third major resistance level sits at $28.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.10.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 85,925K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 299,450 K and income totals -64,390 K. The company made 72,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -47,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.