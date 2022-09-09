Recent developments with Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.31 cents.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) kicked off on September 08, 2022, at the price of $66.96, up 0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.58 and dropped to $66.67 before settling in for the closing price of $67.36. Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has traded in a range of $64.30-$128.98.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -238.10%. With a float of $83.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2942 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.42, operating margin of -14.66, and the pretax margin is -14.03.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 296,548. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $74.14, taking the stock ownership to the 2,524 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,132 for $73.13, making the entire transaction worth $82,783. This insider now owns 41,813 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.95 while generating a return on equity of -4.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.75 in the near term. At $69.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.80. The third support level lies at $64.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.71 billion has total of 83,816K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 743,270 K in contrast with the sum of -66,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 197,450 K and last quarter income was -57,440 K.