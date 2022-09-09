Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.24% last month.

On September 08, 2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) opened at $59.33, higher 1.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.64 and dropped to $59.23 before settling in for the closing price of $59.73. Price fluctuations for QSR have ranged from $46.68 to $65.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.40% at the time writing. With a float of $301.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.00 million.

In an organization with 5700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 282,250. In this transaction Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $56.45, taking the stock ownership to the 147,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 14,600 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $803,000. This insider now owns 152,821 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.86. However, in the short run, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.07. Second resistance stands at $61.56. The third major resistance level sits at $62.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.74. The third support level lies at $58.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

There are currently 306,107K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,739 M according to its annual income of 838,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,639 M and its income totaled 236,000 K.