SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) on September 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $46.34, soaring 4.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.07 and dropped to $45.71 before settling in for the closing price of $45.85. Within the past 52 weeks, SLG’s price has moved between $42.74 and $85.15.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.50%. With a float of $62.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.80 million.

The firm has a total of 931 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.94, operating margin of +45.04, and the pretax margin is +58.06.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 282,946. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,476 shares at a rate of $81.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,560 for $77.31, making the entire transaction worth $275,224. This insider now owns 3,616 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +54.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.59. The third major resistance level sits at $51.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.03.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.03 billion based on 64,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 843,990 K and income totals 457,060 K. The company made 201,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.