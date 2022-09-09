Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) volume exceeds 1.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 08, 2022, with Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) stock priced at $1.03, up 6.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. TGB’s price has ranged from $0.89 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 235.10%. With a float of $276.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 207 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.09, operating margin of +31.85, and the pretax margin is +16.53.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taseko Mines Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Looking closely at Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6954. However, in the short run, Taseko Mines Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1400. Second resistance stands at $1.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2250. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0550, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9700.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 310.37 million, the company has a total of 286,377K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 345,710 K while annual income is 29,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 64,950 K while its latest quarter income was -4,130 K.