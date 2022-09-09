The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) posted a 0.06% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

September 08, 2022, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) trading session started at the price of $31.88, that was 0.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.65 and dropped to $31.60 before settling in for the closing price of $32.33. A 52-week range for CG has been $30.01 – $60.62.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 31.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 744.50%. With a float of $238.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1850 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 201,026. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,925 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,960,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for $50.85, making the entire transaction worth $8,529,534. This insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.33% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.59 million, its volume of 2.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are 361,325K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.91 billion. As of now, sales total 8,782 M while income totals 2,975 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,049 M while its last quarter net income were 245,400 K.