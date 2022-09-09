The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 20 Days SMA touches -1.04%: The odds favor the bear

On September 08, 2022, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) opened at $65.51, higher 0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.64 and dropped to $65.29 before settling in for the closing price of $65.75. Price fluctuations for HIG have ranged from $61.59 to $78.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.60% at the time writing. With a float of $321.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18100 employees.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 166,372. In this transaction SVP and Controller of this company sold 2,558 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 18,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 47,214 for $73.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,455,262. This insider now owns 50,503 shares in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.52) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +10.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to 33.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Looking closely at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) raw stochastic average was set at 33.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.86. However, in the short run, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.91. Second resistance stands at $67.45. The third major resistance level sits at $68.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Key Stats

There are currently 323,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,390 M according to its annual income of 2,365 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,373 M and its income totaled 442,000 K.