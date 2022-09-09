UAVS (AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.) climbed 8.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 08, 2022, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) opened at $0.60, higher 8.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.67 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for UAVS have ranged from $0.54 to $3.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 31.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.50% at the time writing. With a float of $73.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 26,250. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $56,250. This insider now owns 408,750 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Looking closely at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0521. However, in the short run, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6949. Second resistance stands at $0.7362. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8025. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5873, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5210. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4797.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are currently 86,996K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,760 K according to its annual income of -30,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,290 K and its income totaled -5,600 K.