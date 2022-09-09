VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is -8.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 08, 2022, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) opened at $1.94, lower -16.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Price fluctuations for VHC have ranged from $0.99 to $4.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.40% at the time writing. With a float of $63.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.25 million.

In an organization with 24 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26040.00, operating margin of -140497.14, and the pretax margin is -140360.00.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VirnetX Holding Corp is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,113. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,870 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,829 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,595. This insider now owns 652,787 shares in total.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -122631.43 while generating a return on equity of -20.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 219.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3149.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29

Technical Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, VirnetX Holding Corp’s (VHC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7170, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8752. However, in the short run, VirnetX Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8367. Second resistance stands at $2.1133. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2533. The third support level lies at $0.9767 if the price breaches the second support level.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Key Stats

There are currently 71,425K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 110.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40 K according to its annual income of -39,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30 K and its income totaled -4,440 K.