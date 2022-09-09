Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.78%

September 08, 2022, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $59.35, that was 2.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.76 and dropped to $58.90 before settling in for the closing price of $60.31. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $107.44.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $103.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 134,220. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $67.11, taking the stock ownership to the 8,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $94.25, making the entire transaction worth $37,700. This insider now owns 7,307 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.65 in the near term. At $63.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $65.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.92. The third support level lies at $56.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 113,730K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.01 billion. As of now, sales total 3,764 M while income totals -755,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 908,830 K while its last quarter net income were -130,050 K.