ZFOX (ZeroFox Holdings Inc.) dropped -1.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 08, 2022, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) trading session started at the price of $3.95, that was -1.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.10 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. A 52-week range for ZFOX has been $3.26 – $15.73.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 170.10%. With a float of $15.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is 9.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.86.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69

Technical Analysis of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s (ZFOX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.87 in the near term. At $5.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.37.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Key Stats

There are 7,738K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 487.64 million. As of now, sales total 47,433 K while income totals 5,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 3,700 K.