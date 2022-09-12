0.84% percent quarterly performance for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 09, 2022, with The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock priced at $62.17, up 0.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.88 and dropped to $61.855 before settling in for the closing price of $62.12. KO’s price has ranged from $52.28 to $67.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

The firm has a total of 79000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.95, operating margin of +27.62, and the pretax margin is +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 728,268. In this transaction Latin America OU President of this company sold 11,318 shares at a rate of $64.35, taking the stock ownership to the 22,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Vice President & Controller sold 2,512 for $64.00, making the entire transaction worth $160,768. This insider now owns 1,370 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Coca-Cola Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Coca-Cola Company, KO], we can find that recorded value of 13.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.38. The third major resistance level sits at $63.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.80.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 268.65 billion, the company has a total of 4,324,629K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,655 M while annual income is 9,771 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,325 M while its latest quarter income was 1,905 M.