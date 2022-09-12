11.24% volatility in Akerna Corp. (KERN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $0.1111, up 5.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1221 and dropped to $0.1111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, KERN has traded in a range of $0.10-$3.88.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 29.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.70%. With a float of $77.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.56, operating margin of -113.70, and the pretax margin is -112.70.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Akerna Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 198,901. In this transaction Director of this company bought 99,600 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 343,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,400 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $200,298. This insider now owns 243,627 shares in total.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -112.70 while generating a return on equity of -30.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akerna Corp.’s (KERN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akerna Corp. (KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) saw its 5-day average volume 5.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Akerna Corp.’s (KERN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1460, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9110. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1228 in the near term. At $0.1280, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1338. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1118, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1060. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1008.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.98 million has total of 80,285K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,680 K in contrast with the sum of -31,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,090 K and last quarter income was -29,570 K.