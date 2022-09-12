14.48% percent quarterly performance for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) kicked off on September 09, 2022, at the price of $24.32, up 3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.66 and dropped to $23.05 before settling in for the closing price of $23.76. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has traded in a range of $16.19-$145.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $54.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 349,999,986. In this transaction President, CEO, & Chair of this company bought 19,273,127 shares at a rate of $18.16, taking the stock ownership to the 39,112,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,203 for $18.20, making the entire transaction worth $58,295. This insider now owns 609,276 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Looking closely at Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days average volume was 10.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.86. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.86. Second resistance stands at $27.07. The third major resistance level sits at $28.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.64.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.56 billion has total of 190,259K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 378,440 K in contrast with the sum of -288,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 120,650 K and last quarter income was -98,870 K.