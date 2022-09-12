$26.82M in average volume shows that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is heading in the right direction

On September 09, 2022, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) opened at $65.55, higher 1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.88 and dropped to $64.29 before settling in for the closing price of $64.61. Price fluctuations for OXY have ranged from $24.39 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 113.30% at the time writing. With a float of $922.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $939.20 million.

The firm has a total of 11678 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.29, operating margin of +17.99, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 32,106,260. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 538,020 shares at a rate of $59.67, taking the stock ownership to the 188,366,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,668,274 for $58.81, making the entire transaction worth $98,117,721. This insider now owns 187,828,440 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.03) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +10.71 while generating a return on equity of 14.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.18% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OXY], we can find that recorded value of 22.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 29.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 55.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.85. The third major resistance level sits at $67.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

There are currently 937,191K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,956 M according to its annual income of 2,322 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,676 M and its income totaled 3,755 M.