27.84% percent quarterly performance for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is not indicative of the underlying story

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.08, soaring 15.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.60 and dropped to $3.45 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Within the past 52 weeks, SJ’s price has moved between $1.75 and $7.30.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.00%. With a float of $1.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 285 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +10.52.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Scienjoy Holding Corporation is 86.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 27.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Looking closely at Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) raw stochastic average was set at 65.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.39. However, in the short run, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.92. Second resistance stands at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $6.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.62.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 135.50 million based on 36,623K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 261,960 K and income totals 26,680 K. The company made 73,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.