-29.11% percent quarterly performance for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is not indicative of the underlying story

On September 09, 2022, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) opened at $2.63, higher 9.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. Price fluctuations for SID have ranged from $2.42 to $6.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 224.00% at the time writing. With a float of $716.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

The firm has a total of 35179 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.77, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.43.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +25.59 while generating a return on equity of 81.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 224.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 72.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SID], we can find that recorded value of 4.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 13.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.50.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

There are currently 1,387,524K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,878 M according to its annual income of 2,272 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,147 M and its income totaled 40,100 K.