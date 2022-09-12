45.10% volatility in WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) last month: This is a red flag warning

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) on September 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.40, soaring 16.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. Within the past 52 weeks, WETG’s price has moved between $1.25 and $50.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.70%. With a float of $62.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.39 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 235.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 265.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.1286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.1036. However, in the short run, WeTrade Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9933. Second resistance stands at $2.3967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5533.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 265.20 million based on 195,033K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,381 K and income totals 5,176 K. The company made 1,608 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -443 K in sales during its previous quarter.