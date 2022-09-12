$6.52M in average volume shows that Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is heading in the right direction

On September 09, 2022, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) opened at $61.33, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.75 and dropped to $60.93 before settling in for the closing price of $60.95. Price fluctuations for MDLZ have ranged from $57.62 to $69.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.10, operating margin of +15.93, and the pretax margin is +17.80.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Confectioners industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mondelez International Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 2,008,730. In this transaction EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty of this company sold 30,500 shares at a rate of $65.86, taking the stock ownership to the 32,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s EVP and President AMEA sold 26,500 for $65.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,724,885. This insider now owns 169,655 shares in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.24% during the next five years compared to 24.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.77 million, its volume of 7.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Mondelez International Inc.’s (MDLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 34.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.74 in the near term. At $62.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.10.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,370,566K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 83.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,720 M according to its annual income of 4,300 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,274 M and its income totaled 747,000 K.